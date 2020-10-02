January 6, 1968 – September 29, 2020

Calvin Joseph Naquin Sr., 52, a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on September 29, 2020.

Services are pending at this time. Donations can be made to either Calvin Naquin Sr.’s GoFundMe page or directly to the funeral via Crowdfunding on SamartFuneralHome.com.

He is survived by his companion, Cindy Matherne; sons, Calvin Naquin Jr. and fiance’ Martha Hendon, Corey Naquin; daughters, Summer Garner and husband Donnie Garner Jr., Ariel Naquin; mother, Odelia Dardar; brothers, Alvin Naquin, Russell Naquin, Dickie Naquin, Douglas Naquin; sisters, Vanessa LeBouef, Gloria, Nezia Naquin, Doris; grandchildren, Alivia, Zane, Kieran, Serenity, Zavian, Justilia, and Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Naquin.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.