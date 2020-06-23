September 8, 1964 – June 20, 2020

Carl Anthony Plaisance Sr., 55, a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on June 20, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montegut. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Belinda Rodrigue Plaisance; sons, Jessie Plaisance and Carl Plaisance Jr.; daughter, Heather Plaisance; brother, Wayne Plaisance; and grandchild, Alyssa Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Plaisance Sr. and Lois Marcel Plaisance; brothers, Louis Plaisance Jr., David Plaisance, and Jerry Plaisance; and sister, Joyce Plaisance.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.