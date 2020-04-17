June 17, 1968 ~ April 16, 2020

Carla Lee Williams, 51, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Thibodaux, LA, passed away peacefully at 4:12 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

She is survived by her son, De’Andrew Thomas; daughter, DaJour Lee; brothers, Adam Fletcher, Brian, Lindell and Ted Williams; sisters, Michelle Williams, Maxine L. Peltier, Antoinette Dewey and Wanda Marable; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her biological parents, Marguerite Williams and William Kennedy, Jr.; adoptive parents, Andrew and Martha Atkins Lee.





No public services will be conducted at this time. She will be interred in the Morning Star Baptist Church Cemetery No. 2.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.