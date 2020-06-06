Carroll Daigle

December 18, 1940 – June 2, 2020

Carroll Joseph Daigle, 79, passed away on Tuesday evening at 3:48pm surrounded by his loving family. Carroll was a native of and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited attend visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and continue on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 8:30am until service time at First Baptist Church of Houma. Funeral Services will begin on Wednesday following visitation at First Baptist Church of Houma at 11:00am. Burial will take place after services at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Carroll is survived by his loving wife, Melanie Delatte Daigle; children, Roxanne Daigle Bergeron and husband Brent G. Bergeron, Dean Daigle and wife Tess A. Daigle, Tricia Daigle Wise and husband Rick Wise; siblings, Betty Metcalf, Allen P. Daigle Jr.; grandchildren, Brennan Bergeron, Dorothy Felterman, Benjamin Bergeron, Luke Daigle, Mason Daigle, Alexander Wise, Timothy Wise, Samuel Wise; great grandchildren, Isabella Galjour, Jon Matthew Felterman, Avery Felterman, Annalee Felterman, Margaret Camille Bergeron, Therese Bergeron, Edith Bergeron.

Carroll is preceded in death by his parents, Allen Peter Daigle and Pansy Marie Blanchard Daigle; brother, Jerry Daigle Sr., brother-in-law, Luke Metcalf.

Carroll was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed the comradery of good family and good friends. He enjoyed traveling and took many fishing trips into Mexico. Carroll was noted for his love for people and their well being. He also dedicated much of his time to servicing his local community and believed in giving back to the community, to whom he loved.

Carrolls’ character, personality, love and care will always be remembered in the lives he touched; most especially his family. He will never be forgotten and always and forever, much loved.

The family would like to thank, Bayou Home Care, Dr. Brian Matherne, and Heart of Hospice for their love and care. The family would like to give special thanks to Jessie Banks who went beyond the call for the care given to Carroll and family.

A special thanks and love to Spencer “Big Boy” Leonard for all the love and devotion you gave to Carroll through the years. Carroll loved you like a son.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carroll Daigle.