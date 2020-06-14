January 21, 1934 – June 12, 2020

Carroll Xavier Gautreaux, 86, passed away at his home on Friday, June 12, 2020. Carroll was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until service time. Services will begin following visitation at 10:30am with burial to follow in Terrebonne Memorial Park in Houma, LA. Pal Bearers for his services are, Dana Lofton, Blaine Lofton, Dillon Lofton, Brandon Fresina, Keith Mazarac, Kevin Mazarac, Donnie Gautreaux, Brady LeBoeuf.

Carroll is survived by his loving family; most especially his children, Connie G. Morrison and husband Steve, Melissa G. Lofton and husband Dana; siblings, Donald Gautreaux and wife Sally, Merril G. Matherne and husband Glenn, Gerald Gautreaux and wife Betty; grandchildren, Kimmie Morrison and fiancé Brandon Fresina, Blaine Lofton and Dillon Lofton.

Carroll is preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-three years; Virgie Labit Gautreaux; parents, Nelson and Rosedell Darcey Gautreaux.

Carroll was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was the part owner and operator of Domestic Auto Repair for twenty-four years; located in Houma, LA.

Carroll was a kind and generous man who loved his family dearly. He was a big kid at heart as well as a model father and grandfather. Carroll had a knack for cooking and prepared many special dinners for his family and friends.

He will always be remembered by his family through the stories and memories shared. He will never be forgotten and always and forever loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Carroll Gautreaux.