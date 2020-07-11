March 14, 1995 – July 7, 2020

Casey Lynn Robichaux was a beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, mother, and friend. Casey was born on March 14, 1995 in Houma, Louisiana.

She was loyal, funny, charismatic, and a little bit of crazy with a heart of gold. She was truly one of a kind.

Casey is survived by her two daughters Annalise and Isabella Bergeron, they were her world. Casey is also survived by her mother, Roxanne LeCompte; father, Ryan Robichaux and wife Toni Robichaux; siblings, Caitlyn LeCompte, Todd Davis Jr., Ryan Robichaux Jr., and Alexis Robichaux; half-siblings, Cameron Haron, Raelynn Lewis, and Kaylynn Lewis; grandfather, Randolph Lecompte, and Larry Robichaux; grandmother, Judy Robichaux; step father, Todd Davis Sr.; Godparents, Regina LeCompte, and Nicholas LeCompte; aunts, Rosemary LeCompte, and Rheanne Robichaux; cousins, Shelia, David, Cody, Christine, Kerry Alvis, Adam, Angel, Britney, Hailey, Kariana, Blaine; her children’s father, Trinity Bergeron, and many more. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is preceded in death by her son, Tristen Bergeron; grandparents, Shelia P. LeCompte, and Ruth Oubre; and friend Jessica.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am 12:00 pm on Monday, July 13th, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park in Gray. Funeral Services will follow immediately.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.