Charlene Hebert

Charlene Boudreaux Hebert, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Charlene was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma.

Charlene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terry Hebert; son, Coby Hebert and wife Angela Hebert; daughter, Teri Hebert; grandchildren, Chas, Megan, and great-grandson, Ethan; brother, Michael Boudreaux.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Madora Boudreaux; siblings, Roy Boudreaux, Jr., Betty Rainwater, and Dorothy Anderson.

Charlene was a loving wife to her husband and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandson. Charlene worked in banking with thirty years of service. She loved Mardi Gras and was a member of Krewe of Aphrodite and loved music and dancing.

Service will be announced at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charlene Boudreaux Hebert.