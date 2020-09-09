Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Charlene Hebert

by
Obituary

Charlene Boudreaux Hebert, age 70, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. Charlene was a native of Dularge and a resident of Houma.



Charlene is survived by her husband of 50 years, Terry Hebert; son, Coby Hebert and wife Angela Hebert; daughter, Teri Hebert; grandchildren, Chas, Megan, and great-grandson, Ethan; brother, Michael Boudreaux.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Madora Boudreaux; siblings, Roy Boudreaux, Jr., Betty Rainwater, and Dorothy Anderson.

Charlene was a loving wife to her husband and adored her children, grandchildren, and great grandson. Charlene worked in banking with thirty years of service. She loved Mardi Gras and was a member of Krewe of Aphrodite and loved music and dancing.



Service will be announced at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Charlene Boudreaux Hebert.

