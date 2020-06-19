Christopher Joseph Boudreaux, 43, a Lafourche native and Galliano resident, died heroically after saving a child from drowning on June 10, 2020. A memorial service will be held in his honor on June 20, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Hope Church, 349 Central Lafourche Dr. in Raceland.

Burial to follow at Holy Savior Cemetery in Lockport.

Christopher is survived by his sons, Levi, Jerry, and Brennen Boudreaux; sisters, Theresa Duplantis (Ken), and Chastity Boudreaux; and five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet Boudreaux Ledet and Jimmie Boudreaux, and his grandparents.