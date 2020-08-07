October 14, 1928 – August 5, 2020

Claude Paul Price, 91, resident of Dulac,La, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, Gray, La from 5:00pm till 9:00pm and will continue on August 8, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, from 9:00-10:00am. Mass of Christian burial at Holy Family Church in Dulac at 11:00am followed by a burial.

He is survived by his grandchildren, Michael (Kelly) Price, Lori Price (Tammy) Gillmore, Amanda Price, Travis (Monique) Price, Ashley Price (Ryan Parfait), Sarah Price (Josh) Naquin, and Lily Kieff; great-grandchildren, Destany, Ryan, Jasmine, Kelsey, Rilyn, Claudia, Victoria, La’Sharie, Iderian, Jalen, Braigon, McKaylee, Kamdon, Kylie, Bryson, Macy, and Mallory; step-children, Terry Breaux, Nolan Breaux, Timmy Breaux, Dottie Breaux Crochet; step-grandchildren, Tonya, Terry Jr., Shannon, Nolan Jr., Jeremy, Dory, Matthew.

He is preceded in death by his children, Merlin Price, Clay (Cindy) Price, and Clayton Price; wives, Esther (T-Lou), Pellegrin Price, and Lois Carrere; mother, Adele LeCompte Price; father, Ernest Price; siblings, Clarence Price, Allen Price, Ernest Price, Thelma Price Eschete, and Edelia Price Boudreaux; step-grandchildren, Tyler Breaux and Joshua Breaux.

Pallbearers are Mike Price, Travis Price, Ryan Parfait Jr., Ryan Parfait, Joshua Naquin, and Braigon Parfait.

A special thanks to our sitters Joyce Duplantis and Rene Pelligrin for helping take care of him.

Claude was employed at Zapata Protein mechanic for 25 years and donated his time for 25 years as a groundskeeper at Holy Family Church. He enjoyed trawling, fishing, and fishing oysters. He was a carpenter and a gardener. He enjoyed boiling crabs for his family and friends.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of the arrangements.