Dale F. Babin

February 26, 1952 – July 29, 2020

Dale Francis Babin, 68, a native and resident of Houma, passed away on July 29, 2020.

Services are pending at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Louane Ogden Babin; daughter, Cathy Carlos (Chris); step-daughter, Rhonda Andras (Dwayne); step-son, Lance Richard (Misty); brother, Mark Babin Jr. (Rita); sisters, Jane Huson of Canton, Texas; Sally Jannise (Ricki) of Magnolia, Texas; Penny Pitre(David); grandchildren, Alexis Carlos and fiancé Ryan Larkey; Hailey Andras, Brooke Carlos, Aynsley and Peyton Andras, Bryce Richard, Brayden Richard, and Riley Richard; sister-in-law, Marlene Dunn; brother-in-law, Claude Ogden (Jeannine); numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death his parents, Mark and Ethel Porche Babin; son, Dale Francis Babin Jr.; brother-in-law, Bruce Edward Ogden.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.