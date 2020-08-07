July 25, 1948 – August 2, 2020

Darlene Bergeron White, 72, a native and resident of Chauvin, Louisiana passed away on August 2, 2020.

No formal services will be held.

She is survived by her son, Frankie J. White and wife Rachel White; grandchildren, Nicholas White, Michael “Micky” Hidalgo and Paul Hidalgo; sister, Charlene Prestenback, Marlen Busey; sisters-in-law, Janet Matherne and Deborah White; and brothers-in-law Allen White and Steven White; numerous nieces, nephews, and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank White Jr.; daughter, Dolly Lyons; granddaughter, Keisha Bourque; grandson, Frankie White Jr.; mother, Martha Bergeron Smith; step-father, Nolan Smith; sisters, Elaine White and Arlene Smith; and brother, Kim Smith.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.