Delta Scott

August 8, 1932 – June 3, 2020

Delta Leonard Scott, age 87, gained her wings on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. She was a native and long-time resident of Houma.

Due to the recent health concerns and restriction in accordance with limited gatherings, visitation and funeral service will be limited to family and close friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 11:00 until 12:00. A Liturgy of the Word will begin at 12:00 with burial to follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.

Delta is survived by her daughter, Judy Scott Ellender and husband Clark Joseph; granddaughter, Ashley Ellender Bankston and husband Freddie; great-granddaughter, Reese Noelle Bankston, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Delta is preceded in death by her husband, Willard Joseph “Willie” Scott; parents, Wallace Joseph Leonard and Adele Marie Bergeron Leonard, as well as her brothers and sisters.

Delta was a loving mother, aunt, and grandmother. She was a parishioner of St. Gregory Church. She enjoyed going to the movie theater, shopping and doing crossword puzzles. She was a generous person who loved spending time with her family and friends.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff of Heritage Manor Nursing Home and medical staff.

