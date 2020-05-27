January 29, 1943 – May 26, 2020

Dianne Theresa Mayeaux Brooks, 77, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Dianne was a native of Morganza, LA and a resident of Houma, LA.

Mrs. Dianne’s family will hold private services at Chauvin Funeral Home with burial following services at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Dianne is survived by her loving husband of fifty-six years, John “Buzz” Brooks; children, Derrell Brooks and wife Penny, Terrell Brooks and wife Melissa; grandchildren, Lauren Brooks Cherry and husband Benjamin, Taylor Brooks, and Benton Brooks; great grandchildren, Brooks and Beau Cherry; brother, Michael Mayeaux; and aunt, Mary Grezaffi.

Dianne is preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Nanzia Roberts Mayeaux.

Dianne enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed spending her free time watching T.V. and shopping online. She loved spending time with her pet companion, her dog Sophie.

Dianne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Her memory and life will never be forgotten by all those her life has touched. She will be greatly and forever loved.

The family would like to thank Journey Hospice; most especially Amie and Cindy for their love and care given to Dianne and family.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at P.O. Box 41428 Nashville, TN 37204 or online at their website.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dianne Brooks.