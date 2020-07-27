Dolly Carrier

Dolly C. Carrier, 64, a native of Lufkin, Texas and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Bayou Blue at 10:00 am followed by the memorial service at 11:00 am.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Carrier; daughter, Leigh Pitre and husband Jeff Robinson; sister, Nellie Wallet; and grandson, Peyton Smith.

She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Carrier; parents, James and Ollie Clark; and brother, Rodney Clark.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue LLC is in charge of arrangements.