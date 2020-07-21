Dorothy Autin

April 12, 1926 – July 19, 2020

Dorothy Valerie Autin, age 94, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. She was a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Religious Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Grace Christian Memorial Park Cemetery.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Keith Autin and wife Monica; daughters, Judy Gernandt, Betty Cunningham and husband Elward; seventeen grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren; twelve great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her former husband, Loney Autin; parents, Auburn and Carmelite LeBoeuf; sons, Stephen and Kenneth Autin; daughter, Helen Funguy; sisters, Norma Thibodeaux, Lois Bergeron, and Edres LeBoeuf; brothers, Irving, Gillis, and Jeffrey LeBoeuf.

Dorothy was a loving mother who loved her family dearly. She was a Christian woman with very traditional values. She served her Lord and now resting in her heavenly home. Dorothy raised her children with love and respect, she also worked and provided for them. Dorothy was incredibly talented which includes sewing, cooking, and quilting. She loved caring for others, especially cooking and feeding family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who was blessed by her.