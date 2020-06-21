Dr. Garland Aycock, Jr.

June 19, 1927 – June 18, 2020

Dr. Garland Phillip “Jeff” Aycock, Jr., 92, died on Thursday, June 18th, 2020. Born, June 19th, 1927 he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Cathedral of Saint Francis de Sales with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Gail H. Aycock; sons, Garland Aycock, III, George Aycock, Michael Aycock (Tracy), Jeffrey Aycock (Kimberly), James Aycock; daughters, Vivian Duhe’ (John), Adrienne Aycock, Patricia Goutirez (Craig), Julia Aycock; grandchildren, Emilee Aycock, Beth Reimschissel, Morgan Aycock, Aubrey Aycock, Lyla Lobdel, Kelley Valdez, Michael Faul, Lauren Wilborn, Jacob Treadway, Matthew Treadway, Tristan Goutirez; 6 great grandchildren; brothers, Gerald Aycock; sister, Sr. Andre’ Aycock.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Garland Aycock, Sr. and Julia Chenet Aycock; brothers, Richard Aycock, Guy Aycock, James Aycock.

He was a World War II Veteran of the United States Navy. He received his B.S. in 1951 from Southwestern University. He graduated from Loyola Dental School in 1954. He practiced General Dentistry for twelve years prior to entering residency in Oral and Maxillofacial surgery at Charity Hospital in New Orleans. He practiced Oral and Maxillofacial surgery in Houma for over 35 years.

He was a member of numerous dental and oral and maxillofacial organizations throughout his career. He served on the board of commissioners for Terrebonne General Medical Center for 8 years. He was an avid tennis player and golfer and he loved all sports, especially LSU. He was most proud of his family and loved spending time with his beloved wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren.

As an avid philanthropist, in lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry for his wonderful assistance, care and concern as well as Haydel Memorial Hospice.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.