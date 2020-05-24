Dr. James Robert Peltier

September 15, 1930 – May 22, 2020

Dr. James R. Peltier, a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana, a retired Oral and Maxillofacial surgeon, died on May 22, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Ann Armstrong Peltier, one daughter, Jeanne Peltier Chiasson, and her husband, Camile L.; two sons, Robert James Peltier, and his wife, Mary Kay Harrington; and David Charles Peltier; ten grandchildren, Anne Marie Chiasson Currie, and her husband, Brian, Stephanie Chiasson Toups, and her husband, Justin; and Jamie Chiasson Mutter, and her husband, Brett; Robert, Jr., Patrick, and his wife, Micah, Katie, and Peyton Peltier; Peter, Bennett, and Olivia Peltier; and eleven great grandchildren, Adrienne, Jacob, and Andrew Currie; Paul, Rebecca, William, Catherine, and Elizabeth Toups; Luke and Christopher Mutter; and Harry Peltier; and one sister-in-law, Grace Frost Peltier. He was preceded in death by his four children, James R. Peltier, Jr., Benita Ann Peltier, Annette Marie Peltier, and Adrienne Elizabeth Peltier, his parents, Harvey A. Peltier and May Ayo Peltier, three brothers, Harvey Peltier, Jr. and his wife Mickie Peltier, Donald Peltier, and Richard Peltier, and one sister, Mrs. Bernice Harang, and her husband, Warren J. Harang, Jr.

Dr. Peltier was a graduate of Thibodaux College, where he was honored as the top Scholar-Athlete of his graduating class. He received a B.S. from LSU and a D.D.S. from Loyola and served as a Captain in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He interned at Duke University Hospital and did his residency at Charity Hospital.

He practiced Oral and Maxillofacial surgery for thirty-five years. Dr. Peltier was past president and founder of the Louisiana Society of Oral Surgeons and Past President of the Southeastern (U.S.) Society of Oral Surgeons. He was a diplomat of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and he held fellowships in the American and International College of Dentists. He was also Chief of the Medical Staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital, as well as director of the hospital board.

In the business world, he was former Chairman of Argent Bank, and a Director of Hibernia National Bank. He was past president of numerous organizations, including the Thibodaux Rotary Club and the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Peltier was the only person in LSU history to be elected Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, President of the LSU Alumni, and President of the LSU Foundation. Dr. Peltier was also past Chairman of the Board of CABL (Council For A Better Louisiana), and PAR (Public Affairs Research Council). He was also Secretary/Treasurer of the Lafourche Arc for over 60 years.

Among his honors received were the outstanding citizenship award (Durel VFW Award), Tri-Parish Volunteer of the Year, Inaugural Louisiana Dental Association Distinguished Achievement award, the Thibodaux Chamber Kennedy award, LSU Alumnus of the Year, E. D. White High School Hall of Fame, and Beta Gamma Sigma of Nicholls State as the Outstanding Community Businessman. He was selected by Arts and Antiques Magazine as one of American’s Top 100 Collectors.

Dr. Peltier also served aboard the Hospital Ship HOPE in Ceylon (Sri Lanka).

Dr. Peltier was a past grand marshal of the Thibodaux Fireman’s parade and was the King of both the Krewe of Chronos and the Krewe of Christopher, at Mardi Gras. He was the author of numerous scientific articles in the national and international literature on oral surgery, along with one article on Jade in Arts and Antiques Magazine.

The family would like to extend their most heartfelt appreciation to Sylvia Adams, Zenobia Boatner, Kathy Cox, Carla Southall, and Yolanda Tillman for the extended care and attention they gave to him the last few months.

Due to the Coronavirus, a private mass will be held at St. Joseph Co-Cathedral Church. Internment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery following the mass.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lafourche ARC, 100 W. Main Street, Thibodaux, Louisiana, 70301.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.