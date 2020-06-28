Dr. William Peter Walsh, 88, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 9:55PM, Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was a native of Cleveland, OH and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 1:30PM. Burial will follow services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Shirley Scurto Walsh; daughters Colleen Lewis (Dixon), Kathleen Martin (Kent), Carol Lee (Edwin), Patti Kirby (Lance); sons, Steve Walsh (Cheryl), Tim Walsh (Angie); grandchildren Nick Martin, Lindsey McKinney, Andrew Martin, Caroline Marak, Delaney Walsh, Lauren Walsh, Anna Catherine Hymel, William Lee, Zach Kirby, Sam Kirby; great-grandchildren Declan, Deacon, Eloise, Molly, Anna and a brother, Dr. Terry Walsh (Linda).

Dr. Walsh is preceded in death by his parents William V. Walsh and May M. Walsh.

During his lifetime, Dr. Walsh was devoted to his family, his profession and and his community. Upon his graduation from Loyola University, he served his country as a member of the Air Force stationed at Lackland Airforce Base in San Antonio, TX. After his discharge he established a dental practice in Houma and faithfully served the community for 37 years before retiring in 1996. Professionally, he belonged to and led several professional organizations counting among his many accomplishments being invited to participate as a fellow in the International College of Dentists and the American College of Dentists as well as serving as the President of the Louisiana Dental Association.

In service to the community, Dr. Walsh belonged to many civic and service organizations. Always one to help others, he was among the original members of the Houma-Terrebonne YMCA. After retirement, he conceived of and founded the St. Vincent de Paul Tri Parish Community Pharmacy. Through this all volunteer endeavor, St. Vincent de Paul has filled over 180,000 free prescriptions with a value of over $15 million dollars. As a result of these efforts, Dr. Walsh was named as Terrebonne’s Most Useful Citizen in 2002.

As the father of six children, he was always actively involved in his children’s endeavors. Whether it be attending games, dance or music recitals or serving on school boards or fair committes he gave, he helped and he volunteered with love. Later in life, he watched his grandchildren play and perform and enjoyed attending major sporting events like the Masters Golf Tournament, College Bowl games and LSU National Championship games with his adult children.

The family wishes to thank the team at St. Joseph Hospice and the gifted caregivers who have provided care and concern during an extremely challenging time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made the St. Vincent de Paul TriParish Community Pharmacy, P.O. Box 3479, Houma, LA 70361.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Walsh Family.