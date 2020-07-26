Draven Paul Martin, age 23, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his residence. Drave was a native of Houma and a resident of Livingston, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Draven is survived by his beautiful wife, Tiffany Ambrose Martin; parents, Mikell Ledet Martin and Andre Martin; sister, Darian Mikell Martin, and Harlee Lynn Voisin; aunts and uncles, Sharon Ledet, Pamela Chaisson, Chris Corrado, Troy Corrado, Andre Ledet and wife Kimberly, Donovan Ledet, Michael Ledet, Shawn Olivier, Chris Martin and wife Pauline, Rod Martin and wife Bridgette, Nicole Robichaux and husband Patrick, Lacy Duplantis and husband Jade. He is also survived by his paternal grandparents, Emma Gene Norman and Forrest Martin, Jr.

Draven is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Alfonse Ledet, Jr. and Claudet Olivier; aunt, Tina Olivier; uncle, Terrell Ledet.

Draven left this world too soon, but Draven knew his Lord and is with his heavenly father. Loving, compassionate, caring, selfless, spiritual, and prayer warrior are just a few words to describe Draven. He not only leaves behind his family but all the blessings he has bestowed on others. His spirit will live on through others and his love will always bring comfort to his family and friends. Draven was only married four days before he was called home. The family would like to thank his beautiful bride for the love she had for him in their short time of marriage. They knew she will always carry a part of him in her heart. Draven not only loved hard but served the Lord with all the love he had and now rests in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.