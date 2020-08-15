March 8, 1968 ~ August 12, 2020

Dwayne Mosley, 52, a native of Lafourche Parish and a resident of Houma, LA, passed away at 12:26 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

No public services will be conducted. A private memorial will be conducted for immediate family only.

He is survived by his wife, Monique Jackson Mosley; sons, DeQuan and Jahidi Jackson; daughter, Gabrielle Mosley; mother, Audrey Mae Brown (Wilbert, Sr.); brothers, Derrick and Eric Ward, Wilbert Brown, Jr. and Warren Mosley; sisters, Deidra Ward, Mary and Octavia Mosley, Jackie Hartman, Teleya and Tekeya Holloway; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Mosley; paternal grandparents, Arthur Mosley and Mary Virgin; maternal grandparents, Horace and Louise Ward; and aunt, Eula Mae Johnson.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.