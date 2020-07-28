Edward J. Goubert

November 7, 1936 – July 26, 2020

Edward J. “Mickey” Goubert, a native of New Orleans, LA and a resident of Bayou Blue, LA passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at the age of 83.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his son, Edward “E.J.” Goubert Jr. and wife Paula Matherne Goubert; grandson, Matthew Goubert; great-grandson, Kade Goubert; and brother, Raymond Goubert.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy “Dot” Goubert; son, Ronny Goubert Sr.; grandsons, Dustin, Steven, and Mickey Goubert; parents, August Goubert Sr. and Lena Vidal Goubert; brothers, August Jr., John, and Henry Goubert; and sisters, Augustine Grillet, Mabile Esteve, and Lena Goubert.

He was a Welder for 30 years, then went on to work as a custodian for Bayou Blue Elementary until his retirement. He will be dearly missed by all his loved ones.

