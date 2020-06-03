July 25, 1928 – June 2, 2020

Edward Trahan long time resident of Houma passed away on June 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at the age of 91.

Edward is survived by his two daughters; Janice Clement and husband Dwain, Joanie Fanguy and husband Neil, Sister; Rosalita Cunningham, brother; John Trahan, Ten grandchildren, Eighteen great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.

Edward is preceeded in death by his parents; Jean and Helen Trahan, His loving wife Eva Trahan, Son; Ronnie Trahan, Daughters; Debbie Blanchard, Bonnie Authement, and grandson Troy Lirette.

Edward was a hard worker all of his life, he loved to trawl and running his own business Eddie and Eva Trahan Seafood. Edward was a loving father, grandfather who always got the most pleasure in life by cooking and spending time with his family. Edward will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Edward Trahan.