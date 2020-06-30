Edwin Dupre

July 23, 1933 – June 28, 2020

Edwin L. Dupre, 86, a native and resident of Bayou Blue, LA died at 12:14 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, Gray, LA from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church at 11:00 a.m. with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by three sons, David Dupre (Shirley), Tommy Dupre (Yvonne), and Joseph “Petie” Dupre (Jeannine); two daughters, Loretta Dupre and Edith Talbot (Bruce). He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 6 great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dula Duplantis Dupre; son Edwin “Nina” Dupre, Jr; parents, David T. Dupre and Octavia Porche Dupre; brothers, Johnny and Clark Dupre.

Edwin was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and golfer. He was also the proud owner of Dula & Edwin’s Seafood Restaurant and Dupre’s Cafe. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather. He will be truly missed by all who knew him. Our family would like to offer THANKS to The Oaks of Houma Nursing home for taking great care of him.

