March 3, 1936 – July 29, 2020

Eleanor “Louise” Williams age 84, passed away from her battle with cancer on Wednesday July 29, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was a long time resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial for Louise at St. Francis de Sales Thursday August 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM. A private burial will follow.

Louise is survived by her daugthers, Ellen Williams and spouse Karen Snyder, Jennifer Wautlet; grandchildren, Merrill Wautlet, Andrew Wautlet; brothers, Joe and Gene Bacon.

Louise is preceded in death by her husband, James S. Williams Sr.; parents, Dena and Ted Bacon; son, James S. Williams Jr.

Louis was a graduate of SLI in Lafayette where she was a majorette for four years. After graduating with a double major in Elementary Education and Speech Therapy, she moved to Houma, La and became one of the first speech therapists in Terrebonne Parish. Louise had many intersts especially playing cards, traveling and reading but her favorite activity was spending time with her many friends and family.

Her family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for their care especially James, Eva and Angie. Also Katie for her help and companionship to Louise these past few months.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Holy Angels Residential Facility at:

10450 Ellerbe Road

Shreveport, La 71106

