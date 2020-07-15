September 22, 1952 – July 12, 2020

Elgin Malbrough Jr., 67, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on July 12, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm and on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am.

He is survived by his loving wife Connie Malbrough of 47 years; two sons, Bart Malbrough and Jared (Erin) Malbrough; grandchildren, Natalee, Mason, and Jared Jr.; godchild, Kristi (Alex) Alexandini; brothers-in-law, Willard Terrebonne, Roland (Gerri) Terrebonne; sisters-in-law, Pat (Issac) Caine; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Elgin and Rita Malbrough Sr.; infant brother; sisters, Jennifer (Richard) Levron; grandparents; sister-in-law, Lois Terrebonne; numerous aunts and uncles.

Elgin was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He loved playing pool and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He also loved his monthly suppers with his long time buddies.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park in charge of arrangements.