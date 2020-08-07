Elizabeth Anne Boudreaux

June 17, 1952 – August 5, 2020

Elizabeth Brunet Boudreaux, 68, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, David Boudreaux; mother, Shirley C. Brunet; children, Kathryn Boudreaux, Emily Landry, Gregory Boudreaux; brothers, Allen Brunet, Stephen Brunet, Charles Brunet, William Brunet; sister, Helen Brunet; grandchildren, Cameryn Boudreaux, Benjamin Boudreaux, Eden Landry, Evan Landry, Austin Boudreaux.

She is preceded in death by her father, Lucius Brunet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.