Rushing Media   Reimagine Marketing   Bayou Business Monthly   The Weekly   Point of Vue   Family First

Elizabeth Anne Boudreaux

by
Obituary

June 17, 1952 – August 5, 2020

Elizabeth Brunet Boudreaux, 68, a native and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, David Boudreaux; mother, Shirley C. Brunet; children, Kathryn Boudreaux, Emily Landry, Gregory Boudreaux; brothers, Allen Brunet, Stephen Brunet, Charles Brunet, William Brunet; sister, Helen Brunet; grandchildren, Cameryn Boudreaux, Benjamin Boudreaux, Eden Landry, Evan Landry, Austin Boudreaux.



She is preceded in death by her father, Lucius Brunet.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) is in charge of the arrangements.

by
Obituary

by
Obituary

by
Obituary