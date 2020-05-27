October 3, 1926 – May 25, 2020

Elma C. Naquin Martin, 93, passed away early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at 8:30AM. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Services will be held privately by the family at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Church in Houma, LA with burial following in the church cemetery.

Elma is survived by her children, Danny P. Martin and Donna Faye Martin Redmond and husband Marvin; siblings, Elward Paul Naquin; grandchildren, Tanya Martin Davis, Tara Martin Auer, Monica Martin Holloway, Jessica Martin Scott, Ryan Martin, Becky Redmond Chapman, Vicky Redmond Rivet and seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Cynthia Martin.

Elma is preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus J. Martin; parents, Elie and Eunice Guidry Naquin; children, Larry T. Martin, and Terry J. Martin; siblings, Eldria Naquin, Elphe Naquin, Elie A. Naquin Jr., Elgin Naquin Sr.

Elma was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Elma was a talented cook and she passed this talent down to her daughter and grandchildren. Elma’s most treasured meal was her gumbo which she shared with her family.

Elma was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church and a member for many years of the Lady’s Auxiliary.

Elma’s love and presence will forever be remembered by her family and friends. She will be always loved and never forgotten.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elma Martin.