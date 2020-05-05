Elmo Bascle Jr.

September 1, 1935 – May 4, 2020

Elmo J. Bascle Jr., 84, a native of Lockport, La., and a resident of Bayou DuLarge, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, May 04, 2020.

The family will hold private services at Chauvin Funeral Home.

Elmo is survived by; his children, Lynette Lovell, Tommy Bascle, Todd Bascle Sr., Lynn Bascle, and Elmo Bascle III, his siblings, Jeanette Bouvier and husband Alfred Bouvier, Ira Bascle and wife Brenda Bascle, 16 loving grandchildren and 6 great grand children.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Rosalie Bascle his parents, Elmo Bascle Sr. and Essie Simpson; son Timothy Bascle Sr.

Elmo was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He loved his family and grandchildren dearly. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed sharing these times with his family and friends.

Elmo’s love and memory will live on in his many family and friends. He will never be forgotten; but always remembered and much loved.

Chauvin Funeral Home honored to serve the family of Elmo Bascle.