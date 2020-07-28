December 21, 1934 – July 27, 2020

Eugene John LeBoeuf, 85, a resident of Raceland, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 10:45 am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Falgout Funeral Home, Raceland, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am Friday at St. Hilary Catholic Church, 333 Twin Oaks Dr, Raceland, LA, with burial to follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Lockport, LA.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joyce Breaux LeBoeuf; son, Anthony Glynn LeBoeuf (Annette); three sisters, Mary Geiling, Grace LeBoeuf and Rosalie Insprucker; one brother, Terry LeBoeuf (Maureen); eight grandchildren, Anthony Jr., John, Trey, Lila, Fancy, Jody “Jay” (Brittany), Ashley and Rebecca; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his two sons, Johnny and Jody LeBoeuf; one great grandchild and parents, Clairfey and Elmire LeBoeuf.

By trade he was a carpenter, trawler and welder. He enjoyed fishing, gardening and playing with his furry four-legged daughter, Feebe. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all attendees are required to wear face covering and practice social distancing.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.