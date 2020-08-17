May 4, 2004 – August 15, 2020

Evan Joseph Matis, 16, died Saturday, August 15th, 2020. Born, May 4th, 2004 he was a native and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 from 9:00 AM until service time at Thibodaux Family Church. A Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church.

He is survived by his parents, Bart Michael and Amanda Cato Matis; siblings, Mallory Matis and Hattie Matis; grandparents, Earl and Carolyn Cato, Thane and Donna Matis, Shane and Carla Swart; great grandmothers, Margaret Usey, Velma Matis; godmother, Kyna Theriot; cousins, Parker and Vivian Matis, Maegan Esteve, Michael, Drake and Anna Chiasson, Callaway and Caroline Mire; aunts and uncles, Matt (Anne) Matis, Michelle (Darrell) Chiasson, Earl Wayne Cato, Belinda (Tony) Mire; Erin Swart, Jay (Kathleen) Swart.

He is preceded in death by uncle, Cody Matis; great grandparents, Abel Joseph Usey, Joseph Arthur Matis, Emile and Jeannie Marie Richard, Hattie and Irvin Babin, Earl and Nellie Cato.

Evan always had a big smile on his face, he was known as Smiley Matis or Hambone.

He loved traveling, politics, world history and coffee. He had dreams of joining the United States Air Force once he completed school.

The family appreciates all the wonderful people who they were able to share Evan’s life with for the past 16 years.

