Floyd LeBoeuf

December 03, 1931 – July 23, 2020

Floyd J. LeBoeuf, 88, a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Houma, LA, returned home to his Lord on July 23, 2020.

Floyd was a Christian with true faith in and love for Jesus Christ. He was a caring father to Corey before The Lord called Corey home in 1982. His love for his wife, Joyce, was never-ending and he cherished her each day of their 66 year marriage. They were best friends and they had a rhythm with each other envied by others.

Floyd was a decorated Marine Veteran of the Korean War conflict where he was awarded The Purple Heart as a Sergeant. He was wounded during the conflict but that did not stop him from fighting valiantly for his country as he quickly returned to the battlefield. Floyd owned a hat he wore proudly, “Once a Marine, Always a Marine”.

When he learned he would be fighting yet another battle due to a recently diagnosed illness, he was reminded of his Marine spirit and never-quit attitude. At that moment one could see the pride in his eyes. While recently being admitted to the hospital, the admitting doctor – also a Marine – and he shared stories about their experiences. One could see how honored he was that a fellow Marine was helping him with his current battle. Likewise, the Doctor expressed his honor to assist such a brave man. They saluted each other as the Doctor left the room with both saying to one another, “Semper Fi”.

After the war, he returned home to work in the oilfield until he accepted a manager position with K & B Drug store in East Houma. There he worked for over 30 years until retirement with his store being the most successful and profitable of all locations.

Floyd was an avid gardener and he took pride in working in his yard. He and Joyce enjoyed spending time with each other whether traveling the country or simply relaxing at home.

He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Joyce Dupre LeBoeuf of Houma and a brother, Charles LeBoeuf, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his son, Corey Patrick LeBoeuf; parents, Rebecca T. and Charles J. LeBoeuf; brothers, Dudley, Elgin and Terry LeBoeuf; sister, Juanita LeBoeuf Terrebonne.

Visitation will be held at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin after visitation on Friday at 12:00pm with burial following in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Floyd LeBoeuf.