October 9, 1944 – June 18, 2020

Frances Clerese Schriver, 75, a native of Massachusetts and resident of Raceland, passed away on June 18.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Dupre(Shane) and Ronda Badeaux; grandchildren, Autum Badeaux, Eric Badeaux Jr., Justin Badeaux, Ceara Hull, Jason Hull Jr., Sloan Hull; step-grandchild, Shiann Rollins; great-grandkids, Revin, Ridley, Rayna, Averee, Rylee, Israel; step-great grandchild, Ryland.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park