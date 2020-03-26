December 27, 1929 – March 24, 2020

Frank Joseph Carrere, Sr., age 90, passed away on March 24, 2020. He was a native of Grand Caillou, La.

Frank is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Margie Breaux Carrere; sons, Frank Carrere, Jr. and wife Angela “Prune”, Barry Carrere and wife Stephanie “Susie”; daughters, Judy Robichaux and husband Caroll, Lola Dufrene and husband Archie, and Lisa Carrere; grandchildren, Randy Robichaux, Kip Robichaux, Toby Dufrene, Casey Dufrene Foret, Dustin Carrere, Kagan Carrere, Ashley Carrere, Lacey LeBouef, Lark LeBouef Bergeron, Jared Carrere, and Jayce Carrere, as well as eleven great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; brother, Ernest “Boy” Carrere and sister Rita “Mae” Carrere Breaux.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Carrere and Cora Luke Carrere; brothers, Delvin “Dan” Carrere, Ira “T-Dee” Carrere, Leonard “Nin” Carrere and sister Lois Carrere Breaux Price.

Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and cooking for them every Sunday. He also enjoyed gardening and going to the casino. Frank was a longtime businessman, he owned and operated Carrere’s Grocery Store for many years. Frank was instrumental in starting the recreation program in Grand and served on the Recreation Board. Frank loved sports especially the Houston Astros and New Orleans Saints. Frank was a parishioner of Holy Family Catholic Church and served as an usher for many years. Frank will be missed dearly and will continue to live on in the hearts of all that loved him.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Frank Carrere, Sr. will be held privately by immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Mr. Frank for the family on the website condolence’s page. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Frank Joseph Carrere, Sr.