Freddie Joseph Orgeron Jr.

May 20, 1943 – July 23, 2020



Freddie Joseph Orgeron Jr., 77, a resident of Gray, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 8:30 am till funeral time at 11:00 am at Samart Funeral Home, West Park, Gray La.

He is survived by his sons, Scott, Kurt, and Blake Orgeron; daughters, Vickie Daigrepont, Vera Lee, and Renate Delarosa; 7 grandchildren; brother, Johnny Orgeron Sr.; sister, Marie Orgeron.


He is preceded in death by his parents Freddie Sr. and Noelie Orgeron and sister Bertha Hebert.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.

