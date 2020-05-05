October 17, 1951 – May 4, 2020

Freddie Kelly, age 68, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Terrebonne General Medical Center. He was a longtime resident of Houma.

Freddie is survived by his children, Katie (Trung), Chansen, Cavern and their mother, Tina, Chad, and Kayla and their mother, Mary; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; siblings, Melvin Jr, Patsy, Paula, and Charlie James.

Freddie is preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Mae Marcelle; father, Melvin Kelly; and daughter Chloe Kelly.

Freddie loved his children and grandchildren. He was very athletic, adventurous, and the life of the party.

Freddie’s Life Tribute will be celebrated at a later date.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Freddie Kelly.