September 7, 1932 – June 18, 2020

Genese LeCompte, 87, a native of Dulac and resident of Houma, passed away on June 18, 2020.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 9 am to 11 am at Samart funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin at 12 pm. Burial will Take place in St. Joseph Cemetery.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Deannie Bourg, Gilbert Scott, Patrick Scott, Clo Thomas, Kathy Boudreaux, Ray Boudreaux, Brenda Neil, Linda Marcel, Mike Boudreaux, Francis Boudreaux, Bonnie Robichaux, Ricky LeCompte, Denny LeCompte, Walker Lirette, and Johnny Lirette; and numerous great nieces and great nephews.

She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Eris Pinell and Walter LeCompte; long time companion, John Matherne; parents, Oleus and Emily LeCompte; sisters, Clara Boudreaux, Beulah Boudreaux, and Lolita Lirette; brother, Louis LeCompte; nephews, Louis LeCompte Jr. and Bobby LeCompte; and niece, Tammy Lirette.

Genese was a hard worker and wonderful care giver who enjoyed caring for everyone. She loved to joke around and never met a stranger.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.