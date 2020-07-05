Genevieve Sevin Bourg

January 5, 1946 – July 4, 2020

Genevieve “Tatut” Sevin LeBlanc Bourg, 74, resident of Houma, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her daugters Agnes LeBlanc Estay and Peggy LeBlanc; grandchildren, Ali and Ivi Estay and Michael and Joie LeBlanc; great-grandchildren, Mia and Lilly LeBlanc and Marlee Hollingsworth; sisters, Janell (Carroll) Voison, Annalee Authement, Betty Sevin, and Eva Roberts.

She is preceded in death by her husbands Wilbert Joseph Bourg and Michael Joseph LeBlanc; parents, Onazip and Agnes Sevin; brothers, Norris Sevin, Henry Sevin, and Nac Sevin; sisters, Theresa Nelton, Zoe Sevin, and Gloria Neal.

Samart Funeral Home, West Park is in charge of the arrangements.