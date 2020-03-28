George Joseph Ledet

August 26, 1932 – March 27, 2020

George J. Ledet, 87, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Cut Off, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020.

Services will be private.

He is survived by his wife, Edna Savoie Ledet, sons, George Ledet Jr., David (Yvette) Ledet; daughter, Linda (Glynn) Bruce; grandchildren, Brad Ledet, Joshua Ledet, Tiffany Milstead, Lauren Gardner and Nicholas Bruce; great grandchildren, Cameron Milstead, Ellie Milstead, Jillian Gardner and Libby Gardner; brothers, Ivan, Lloyd and Joseph Ledet and sisters, Dorothy Gisclair and Mary Carpenter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marguerite Ledet and brother, Rodney Ledet.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.