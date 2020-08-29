Geraldine Lafont

December 28, 1931 – August 24, 2020

Geraldine Marie Terrebonne Lafont, age 88, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 24, 2020. She was a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in Chapel Dauphine at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, August 31, 2020 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at Maria Immaculata at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Francis de Sale #2 Cemetery for immediate family only.

Geraldine is survived by her son, Duane Michael Lafont and wife, Pixie; daughters, Susan Mary Lafont Grabert and husband, Byron, Lydia Ann Lafont, Angela Lafont Wattler and husband, James, and Dina Emily Lafont Bonvillain and husband, Chancey; sister, Anise T. Hendon and husband, Johnny; brother-in-law, Richard Tharp; grandchildren, Heath Howard, Anise Howard, Douglas Lafont, Claire L. Johns, Robin Camille, Michael Wattler, Emily B. Rini, and Erin B. Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Dwight Howard, Jake Gautreaux, Rhett Rini, S.J. Vaughn, Dayton Lafont, Dylan Lafont, Otis Johns, and Myah Poole.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Darwin Michael Lafont; parents, Morris Joseph Sr. and Ora Lee Cheramie Terrebonne; brothers, Morris J. Terrebonne Jr. and wife, Ann, and Raymond J. Terrebonne and wife Dora; sisters, Ella Mae Plaisance and husband, O’Neal, and Jeanette M. Tharp.

Geraldine was a parishioner of Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. She was a member of the Terrebonne Church’s United Good Samaritan Food Bank since 2001. She will be greatly missed by all whose hearts she touched.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry, Dr. Peter Fail, and Dr. David Pellegrin for many years of excellent care.

Mask are mandatory for the visitation and service.

