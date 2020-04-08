April 17, 1940 – April 07, 2020

Gladys Theriot Christopher, 79, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 5:07AM. She was a native and resident of Houma, LA.

Private services will be held by the family with burial at St. Eloi Catholic Cemetery.

Gladys is survived by her loving children, Eileen Francis and husband Alvin Francis Sr., Christine Webre and husband Arthur Webre, Lola May, Cody Theriot and wife Charlotte Hebert Theriot, Ray Theriot, and Tressa Pelligren and husband Clinton Pelligren; siblings, Roland, Clayton, Gloria, Jeanette; survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and her special friend Ronnie Bergeron.

Gladys is preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Theriot; second husband; Harvey Christopher; parents, Emilien Theriot and Geneivia Josephine Crochet; children, Cindy Theriot, Kerry Theriot, Julian Theriot. Gladys is preceded in death by numerous loving brothers and sisters; grandson, Kelvin; great grandson, Ty; granddaughter, Nicole.

Gladys was a kind and loving gentle person. She was loving and caring to all she knew. She loved her family and friends dearly. Gladys had a solid and strong faith in her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and spent much of her free time reading and studying Scripture.

Gladys will be remembered and loved by all the lives she touched throughout her life; most importantly by her family.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Gladys Christopher.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions with regard to gatherings, the funeral services for Gladys will be held privately by the immediate family. A memorial service celebrating her life will be scheduled at a later date.