March 10, 1949 ~ August 12, 2020

Glenda Marie Jasper Holliday, 71, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

A public viewing will be conducted from 9:00 a.m. until funeral time at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Jones Funeral Home chapel, 230 S Hollywood Road in Houma. Burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Brandie Holliday Moore (Gerard) and Kandie Holliday Price (Demetrius); step-daughter, Nicole Allen; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; brother, William Jasper, Sr.; sister, Lucille Carter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Elza “Butch” Holliday, Jr.; parents, Elijah and Thelma Verrett Jasper; brothers, Kermit Nash, Raymond, Sr., Elijah, Jr. and Stewart Jasper, Sr.; sisters, Cloteal Warren, Myrtle Aubert, Mary Davis, Martha Nash and Earline Carter; paternal grandparents, Ellis and Daisy Jenkins Jasper; maternal grandparents, Eugene and Cloteal Moses McKay, and Joseph Verrett.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma.