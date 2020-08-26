Glorietta Liner Lovell

July 11, 1947 – August 24, 2020

Glorietta Marie Liner Lovell, 73, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 5:40pm. Glorietta was a native of Houma, LA and a resident of Theriot, LA.

Family and friends are invited to visitation on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00am until service time. Funeral services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home at 12:00pm (noon) with burial following in St. Eloi Church Cemetery.

Glorietta is survived by her children, Wendy Lovell Leo and husband Keith, Russell Lovell, Mandy Lovell Folse and husband Chad, Jared Lovell Sr. and wife Brandi; grandchildren, Kasilyn Leo, Kade Leo, Morgan Folse, Gracie Lovell, Jenna Lovell, Jared Lovell Jr.; step-grandchildren, Lainie Waller, Keaton Kramer, Quintin Dubois; brothers, Claude “Buddy” Liner Jr. and wife Judy, Christopher Liner and wife Shellen, Michael Liner Sr., Timothy Liner Sr. and wife Elaine, Quarnell Liner and wife Betty, Gabriel Liner Sr. and wife Debra; sister, Mercedes Lirette and husband Jesse Sr. Glorietta is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

Glorietta is preceded in death by her husband, Menville “Junior” Lovell Jr.; parents, Claude Liner Sr. and Gloria LaCoste Liner; father-in-law, Menville “Smoky” Lovell Sr. and mother-in-law, Esther DeHart Lovell. She is preceded by numerous nieces and nephews, and in-laws.

Glorietta was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother to her family. She lived for her children and grandchildren; whom were her pride and joy. She was a very loving sister who would do anything to help her family.

In her free time she enjoyed, reading, spending time with family and friends; and playing Pokeno and Bonko.

Glorietta will be forever remembered, never forgotten; but always and forever loved by all the lives she has touched through her lifetime.

*Due to the CDC regulations and policy; family and friends attending Mrs. Lovell’s visitation and services are required to bring and wear face mask coverings. The family thanks all for their understanding.

