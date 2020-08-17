April 1, 1964 – August 15, 2020

Gregorio Santana Garcia, age 56, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 7:50 a.m. He was a native of Huetamo, Michoacan, Mexico and a resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am until a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held in Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, LA.

Gregorio is survived by his wife of 37 years, Josefina Gonzalez Ulloa; sons, Javier Gonzalez Garcia and Gregorio Gonzalez Garcia; daughter, Lilia Garcia-Gonzalez and husband, Hector Velazco; grandchildren, Luis Raul Romero-Garcia, Hector Leonardo Velazco-Garcia, Elena Garcia, Javier Garcia Jr.; brothers, Javier S. Garcia and wife, Luciana, and Crecenciano Garcia-Santana and wife, Marina, and Elias Garcia-Santana and wife, Minerva; sister, Alicia Garcia-Santana, Azminda Garcia-Santana, and Lilia Garcia-Santana and husband, Trinidad.

Gregorio is preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio Garcia-Garcia and Francisca Santana-Hernandez; brother-in-law, Salvador Coronado.

Gregorio was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose hearts he touched

