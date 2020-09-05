Harold John Siener Jr.

Sunday, February 2nd, 1930 – Friday, August 28th, 2020

JANESVILLE, WI— Harold (Harry) J. Siener Jr., age 90, of Janesville, formerly of Houma and New Orleans, LA, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home in Janesville. He was born in New Orleans, LA on Feb. 2, 1930, the son of the late Harold and Alice (Garitty) Siener Sr. After high school, Harry enlisted in the US Navy and served honorably during the Korean War. He returned to New Orleans and went to work for the State of Louisiana Department of Labor, retiring after decades of service to his home state.

Harry Siener was an interesting human being, to say the least. Growing up in New Orleans, he was known as ‘Harry the Horse’, for his feats of physical speed and strength at City Park in the 1940’s, and was quite the Cassanova from his teenage years through his late eighties. He joined the Navy, fought in a war, lost a knee, won a medal, and lived to tell about it. Harry could best be described as a sweet southern gentleman with razor sharp wit and disarming charm, but could also be stubborn and, on occasion; “grumpy pants”.

Harry held a lifelong love-hate relationship with his -beloved- New Orleans Saints. He enjoyed, among other things, collecting coins, complaining about the government, crafting art from household objects (long story), and “little fellas.”

Harry led a long, full, interesting and adventurous life, with his final chapter spent surrounded by his offspring — We should all be so lucky. Sleep well, sweet prince, your pain is gone.

He is survived by his two children, H. John Siener III and Alicia Walters, both of Janesville; 4 grandchildren, Dylan Siener; Lexi, Sam and Ali Walters; 2 siblings, Nick (Arlene) Siener of Mandeville, LA, and Maude Siener of Metairie, LA; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Evelyn Liang.

Out of the night that covers me,

Black as the pit from pole to pole,

I thank whatever gods may be

For my unconquerable soul.

In the fell clutch of circumstance

I have not winced nor cried aloud.

Under the bludgeonings of chance

My head is bloody, but unbowed.

Beyond this place of wrath and tears

Looms but the Horror of the shade,

And yet the menace of the years

Finds, and shall find, me unafraid.

It matters not how strait the gate,

How charged with punishments the scroll.

I am the master of my fate:

I am the captain of my soul.

No services are being planned at this time. Interment will be in Lake Lawn Park, Metairie, LA at a later date. To honor his love for children, memorials in Harold’s name may be made to your local Boys & Girls Club. The family is being assisted by the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. For on-line condolences: www.whitcomb-lynch.com