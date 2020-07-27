December 16, 1941 – July 25, 2020

Hecton Antoine Billiot, a native of Golden Meadow, Louisiana and a resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the age of 78.

A Memorial service will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 9:00am until service time at 11:00am at Thibodaux Funeral Home. The family requires that those in attendance for the service to wear a face mask and practice social distancing due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Denise T. Billiot; children, Rickey Billiot (Donna), Elizabeth B. Falgout, Mary G. Chesser (John), Angel Babin (Rocoe), and Johnny Viteaux Jr; 13 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Walton Billiot, Antoine “Tony” Billiot (Hailey), Raymond “Noco” Billiot (Darlene), Louis “Louie” Billiot (Pat), Kevin LeBlanc, Kelly LeBlanc (Rochelle), and Kurt Billiot (Pam); sisters, Ramona “Curly” Marocco, Louvenia Folse (Russell), Lorina “Moe” Molaison (John), Neva Alligood (Keith), Laura “Larry” Oliver (Wil), and Christine LeBlanc; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Todd Rousse; parents, Pierre and Alice Billiot; brother, Sidney Billiot, and sister, RoseMae Anna Plaisance.

He spent the majority of his life on the ocean, whether he was working as a Boat Captain or saltwater fishing with his wife. When he was on land, he enjoyed tending to his vegetable garden and was very proud of his bell peppers. When he wasn’t in the outdoors, he would most likely be found in the casino losing $5.00 at the penny slots. He will be dearly missed by all his friends, neighbors, and family, but his “chuckle” will be still ringing in everyone’s ears.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Heart of Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to the Lafourche Parish Government Relay for Life, The American Cancer Society, M.D. Anderson of Houston, TX, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or any cancer organization in Captain Hec’s honor.

Online condolences can be given at www.thibodauxfuneralhome.com.

Thibodaux Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.