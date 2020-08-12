Helen Naquin

June 15, 1933 – August 7, 2020

Helen Billiot Naquin, 87, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 1:03PM. Helen was a native of Montegut, LA and a resident of Gray, LA.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday August 13, 2020 from 9:00am until service time. A Liturgy of the Word will begin following visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow services in Bisland Cemetery.

Helen is survived by her loving family; her daughters, Patty Naquin, Tammy Naquin; sons, Ronald Naquin Sr., Carroll Naquin and wife Loretta, Gary Naquin and wife Sally, and Bernard Naquin Jr. and wife Valerie; sister, Zelma Naquin; fourteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and one great great-granddaughter; and special friend and family member, Della Dardar.

Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Bernard J. Naquin Sr.; parents, Sylvester and Alfrida Naquin Billiot; daughter, Patricia Spikes; sisters, Venecia Naquin, Marie Maher, Martha Naquin, Wilma Naquin, and Maryline Naquin; Wenceslaus Billiot Sr., Milton Billiot, and Alexander Billiot Sr.

Helen was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. Her family and friends came first in her life and she cared for each of them deeply.

The family would like to thank the Hospice of South Louisiana for their love and care given over this time to our family and Helen. The family also thank Darlene and Tracy for giving their love and time to Helen over the many years.

Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends; but will live on their memories. She will always and forever be loved and remembered.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to Hospice of South Louisiana at 205 Bayou Gardens Blvd, Suite E, Houma, LA 70364.