August 9, 1925 – March 23, 2020

Herbert “Bert” Bertrand Breaux, age 94, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:22 p.m. He was a native of Bayou Blue and resident of Houma, LA.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Bert is survived by his wife of 66 years, Norma Jean Marie Duplantis Breaux; daughter, Penny B. Hansen and husband, Chuck; son, Carey G. Breaux and wife, Ronda; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Bert was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Cecil Sr. and Julieanne Sonnier Breaux; brothers, Paul Breaux and wife, Marie, Alvin Breaux and wife, Margaret, Arthur Breaux and wife, Gloria, Edward “Eddie” Breaux and wife, Esther; sisters, Lillian Ulizzi and husband, John, Gertrude “Toot Toot” Dowden and husband, Sheldon, and Gladys Loupe and husband, Gus.

Bert was a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernadette Soubirous Catholic Church. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He was a member of the VFW. He was the owner of Bert’s Superette in Gray, LA and Bert’s Esso Station in Houma, LA. He enjoyed fishing, and hunting. Bert was an avid LSU and Saints Fan. He was loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all whose hearts he touched.

Due to the recent health concerns and the restrictions in accordance with limited gatherings, the funeral services for Mr. Herbert “Bert” Breaux, will be held privately by immediate family. Friends are encouraged to view and leave a memory of Mr. Bert for the family on the website condolence’s page. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time.

