March 28, 1928 – May 23, 2020

Herbert Hoover Barrett, 92, a resident of Houma, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

He was born in Duncan, Oklahoma on March 28, 1928, the son of Vernon and Ruth Barrett. His sisters, Mary and Phyllis completed the family. He married Martha McPherson on September 1, 1951 and together they raised five children, Barbara Knoblock (David), Cheryl Campbell (Tony), Patricia Pellegrin (Sam), Melissa Dardar (Jerry), and Herbert G. Barrett (Alexandria). He is survived by ten grandchildren, Jonathan Knoblock, Erin Tuck, Tonilynn Brown, Benjamin Campbell, Jennifer Foreman, Sammi Hyatt, Scott Pellegrin, Emily Shelley, Leslie Barrett, and Brandon Barrett. He is also survived by 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years.

Herb experienced the Great Depression and the Home Front of WWII while growing up in Oklahoma. He often entertained his family with boyhood memories from that time. While working for Halliburton, he moved to Harvey, Louisiana in 1949, where he met and married Martha. They were transferred to Houma in 1952. In 1954 Herb was drafted to serve in the closing days of the Korean War. He returned to his job as a cementer with Halliburton two years later.

Herbert’s love for scouting began at a young age, becoming an Eagle Scout in 1944. In Houma, he was the Troop 311 Scoutmaster for 37 years, leading his troop on many camping trips throughout the Boy Scout sanctioned campgrounds. He was awarded The Silver Beaver for distinguished service to Boy Scouts of America in 1979.

Herb was a longtime YMCA member that would swim nearly every morning at 5:00am. He enjoyed the RELIC series adult education classes provided by the Terrebonne Parish Library System. Herb was an avid reader who loved many genres.

The family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially “Nurse” Patty, Angie, Mr. Nathaniel, and Shawn from The Medical Team.

As per Herbert’s wishes, there will be no services.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.