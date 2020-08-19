Herbert J Louviere

June 16, 1934 – August 14, 2020

Herbert “Joker” Louviere, Jr., 86, a native of Bayou Black, LA and resident of Houma, LA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 8:30 am to 10:30 am at Samart Funeral Home of Houma (West Park) in Gray, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA followed by burial in St. Francis #2 Cemetery.

He was born June 15, 1934 and married Martha C. Louviere on January 21, 1956.

He is survived by his children, Dawn (Donald) Austin, David (JoEllen) Louviere, Carol Giroir, Ray (Glenda) Louviere, and Mary (Brent) English; grandchildren, Greg (Mandi), Steven (Kara), Ryan (Erica), Michael (Michelle), Malia (Christopher), Hannah (Brandon), Sarah (Michael), Samantha (Donavon), Joseph, and Timothy; great- grandchildren, Camryn, Cooper, Colten, Gage, Mia, Tyler, Adylen, Allie, Tanner, Eva-Catherine, Georgia, Lincoln, Teddy, Mary-Martha, Hunter, Handon, Brenner, Mason, Matthew; one great-great grandson, Chase; brother, Jerome Louviere; and sisters, Ruth Anne Foret and Barbara Romero; sister-in-law, Sandra Louviere.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Martha Cooke Louviere; parents, Herbert Sr. and Bernice Hebert Louviere; son-in-law, Patrick Giroir; in-laws, Paul T. and Hazel Hebert Cooke; brothers, Floyd Louviere, Hugh “Whitey” Louviere, and Ray Louviere.

He was retired after 38 years from United Gas. He was very hardworking and determined. He was always willing to help anyone do anything, never asking for anything in return. He never met a stranger and was friends with everyone. He enjoyed his coffee and spending time with his friends at the coffee shop. He will be greatly missed by his family and his friends.

He was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernadette Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to your favorite charity.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.