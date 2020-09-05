April 1, 1950 – September 4, 2020

Houston Webster Ezell, 70, a native of Waynesboro, MS and resident of Houma, LA passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at 8:21am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin on Tuesday following visitation at St. Anthony Catholic Church at 11:30AM. Burial will take place in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Houston is survived by his loving wife of thirty-nine years, Angelia Pinell Ezell; children, Houston Ezell Jr., Noah P. Ezell and wife Janae, Therell Oubre, and Angie M. Ezell Guillot and husband Mike; grandchildren, Dallas Ezell, Macie Faith, Kaeden Guillot, Eleanor Guillot; brothers, Johnny Ezell and wife Bonnie, Donald Ezell; sister, Cissie Ezell Fryer.

Houston is preceded in death by his parents, Monroe Lemar Ezell and Annie Mae Givens Ezell; brothers, Curtis Ezell and James Ezell; sisters, Annie Katherine Ezell and Dorothy Bascle.

Houston was an avid New Orleans Saints Fan. Houston’s life and joy were his children and his many grandchildren.

Houston was a man with many talents. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone no matter who they were.

Houston’s memory and life will be missed by all those whom he touched throughout his life.

